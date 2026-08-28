Stand With Our Combat Soldiers🇮🇱

In the coming weeks, my fellow combat soldiers and I will be heading to Lebanon as part of an operational deployment to defend Israel and protect our homeland and our people. 🇮🇱





We are raising funds for essential protective and field equipment to help our combat soldiers be as prepared and protected as possible for the challenges ahead.





As Jews around the world, we are one people.

In difficult times, we stand together.

Your support is more than a donation — it is a reminder to every soldier that the Jewish people are standing behind them.





Every contribution, big or small, can make a real difference.





Stand with us. Stand with Israel. 🇮🇱