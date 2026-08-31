GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Sponsor Me 4 "The DC Targeted Action 2026, Rally."

Goal$3,500 USD
Raised$20 USD

Fundraiser created byEurdis Gonzales

Sponsor Me 4 "The DC Targeted Action 2026, Rally."

HELLO EVERYONE!


I am looking for people to help sponsor me for the upcoming "DC Targeted Action 2026: Be A Part of History; Rally", for this upcoming Sept. 14th - 17th being led by Targeted Justice J.D. Attorney Ana Toledo and she has a specific list that she wants us to use, she will train us in while we go and make appointments and see Congressional Members, their Staffers and follow up. We are also following Congressional Rep. Ana Paulina Luna's Oversite Committee on CIA MKULTRA Task Force "Operation Paperclip NEVER ENDED." Knowing me, I will be doing a lot more. If you have ever followed me, you know that I am working on several projects. This is my opportunity to start to put this into place. There are a couple of other #Projects that I am working on and I will you tell you about them later in more detail. I can also #RepresentYou in this process also. The #Donations can also go towards these #Projects also. The #DOJPrivacyBackground on us, Not the "FOIAS", that Targeted Justice J.D. Attorney Ana Toledo wants all of us #TIs to do, but I think all people are now part of this #NonConsensualMKULTRATranshumanismHumanExperimentation has gone #Mainstream, so EVERYONE should do it now days also!

Send as much as you can afford. We will talk about the other Projects in detail later.


I will Represent You in D.C. If there is any special messages you would like me to present, let me know. I will provide a list people I am Representing providing them with special messages along with what "Targeted Justice J.D. Attorney Ana Toledo written messages wants us to provide." We will be speaking with Congressional Members and Their Staffers in their offices, and we will be providing the special messages from Ana Toledo and your personal messages.


It will easily cost $3,000 dollars for the entirety for me to get to DC from California which would include housing, Food and vehicle. I have some money but is not enough for the whole entire amount. That is all I am looking for is the initial costs to cover the Rally. Additional moneys will be for helping with the paperwork on the other two extra #Projects. I will keep all receipts, accounts, transparent just like I did in prior #Rallys in times past so that everyone can see it all and where it goes. Of course I will look for the most affordable options, hooking up with other #TIMembers to share costs on lodging, possibly food, we look into that also. Lauren Burch is already going. I will ask her about if she is using her vehicle to get from NC to D.C.


Contact me by dm me on Facebook. Your input and feedback is greatly appreciated and I look forward to it.


Talk later, looking forward to helping fulfill your #TICongressional needs.


Much Love AND May All of God's Love and Blessings Be Bestowed Upon You, Amen!.


Nina~

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Memorial
Bob Chaisson Burial/Memorial
Raised: $250 USD
Goal: $3,500 USD
Bob Chaisson Burial/Memorial

The world lost a great person on January 15, 2026 - Bob Chaisson. After undergoing surgery and recovering in the hospital he developed infections...

Loading...

Community
OpenCare
Raised: $375 USD
Goal: $150,000 USD
OpenCare

"Lord, I commit this project and campaign to You. As it says in 2 Corinthians 9:8, I pray for Your abundant blessing over this work. Provide every res...

Loading...

Education
Support 20 Students Pursuing Medical Degrees
Raised: $1,039 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Support 20 Students Pursuing Medical Degrees

I am raising funds to support 20 hardworking and talented students who are pursuing their education but come from families that are unable to provide...

Loading...

Education
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University
Raised: $1,000 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University

Hi everyone,My name is Liana, and I’m currently preparing for one of the biggest steps in my life, going to college. This journey means so much more t...

Loading...

Adoption
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care
Raised: $7,449 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care

Emerge Mentoring is Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care.Every year in America, over 23,000 teens leave foster care without a consistent adult to guide...

Loading...

Evangelism
Bread & Water Ministry
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Bread & Water Ministry

My name is Darlene Orvieto and I created this campaign for David Toledo who runs Bread & Water Ministry that serves homeless women of Hampshire an...

Loading...

Memorial
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford
Raised: $4,445 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford

UPDATE 8.27-- Mitch entered into eternal rest.Please continue supporting & uplifting in prayer my aunt Brenda, his children, grandchildren and man...

Loading...

Legal
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund
Raised: $3,863 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund

Pre-update 19: April 4, 2024:The jury's verdict on Commonwealth vs. Kevin Mackie: Docket # 2247CR000793:Assault & Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon:NO...

Loading...

Emergency
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col
Raised: $105 USD
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col

We are raising funds to support families affected by the recent earthquake in Cali, Colombia. The donations will help provide emergency food, clean wa...

Loading...

Memorial
Love offering for the Lewis Family
Raised: $11,050 USD
Goal: $12,000 USD
Love offering for the Lewis Family

August 13 2026 Brendon Lewis passed away unexpectedly. His wife Vanessa (23 yrs) and 2 children Merrick and Everleigh have been left stunned and devas...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve