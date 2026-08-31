Sponsor Me 4 "The DC Targeted Action 2026, Rally."

HELLO EVERYONE!





I am looking for people to help sponsor me for the upcoming " DC Targeted Action 2026: Be A Part of History; Rally" , for this upcoming Sept. 14th - 17th being led by Targeted Justice J.D. Attorney Ana Toledo and she has a specific list that she wants us to use, she will train us in while we go and make appointments and see Congressional Members, their Staffers and follow up. We are also following Congressional Rep. Ana Paulina Luna's Oversite Committee on CIA MKULTRA Task Force "Operation Paperclip NEVER ENDED." Knowing me, I will be doing a lot more. If you have ever followed me, you know that I am working on several projects. This is my opportunity to start to put this into place. There are a couple of other #Projects that I am working on and I will you tell you about them later in more detail. I can also #RepresentYou in this process also. The #Donations can also go towards these #Projects also. The #DOJPrivacyBackground on us, Not the "FOIAS", that Targeted Justice J.D. Attorney Ana Toledo wants all of us #TIs to do, but I think all people are now part of this #NonConsensualMKULTRATranshumanismHumanExperimentation has gone #Mainstream, so EVERYONE should do it now days also!

Send as much as you can afford. We will talk about the other Projects in detail later.





I will Represent You in D.C. If there is any special messages you would like me to present, let me know. I will provide a list people I am Representing providing them with special messages along with what "Targeted Justice J.D. Attorney Ana Toledo written messages wants us to provide." We will be speaking with Congressional Members and Their Staffers in their offices, and we will be providing the special messages from Ana Toledo and your personal messages.





It will easily cost $3,000 dollars for the entirety for me to get to DC from California which would include housing, Food and vehicle. I have some money but is not enough for the whole entire amount. That is all I am looking for is the initial costs to cover the Rally. Additional moneys will be for helping with the paperwork on the other two extra #Projects. I will keep all receipts, accounts, transparent just like I did in prior #Rallys in times past so that everyone can see it all and where it goes. Of course I will look for the most affordable options, hooking up with other #TIMembers to share costs on lodging, possibly food, we look into that also. Lauren Burch is already going. I will ask her about if she is using her vehicle to get from NC to D.C.





Contact me by dm me on Facebook. Your input and feedback is greatly appreciated and I look forward to it.





Talk later, looking forward to helping fulfill your #TICongressional needs.





Much Love AND May All of God's Love and Blessings Be Bestowed Upon You, Amen!.





Nina~