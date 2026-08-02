Sovereign Family: Help Me Unite with My Children!

Sovereign Family Rights & Truth: Help Emery Frazier Reunite With His Children

The Story:





My name is Emery John Frazier. As an author (Remembering Me: I Am), an aviation graduate from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, a local sports official in Portland, and a creator exploring Conscious Pattern Recognition and the One Equals One equation, my life has always been rooted in sovereignty, truth, and absolute responsibility.





More than anything else, my identity is defined by being a devoted, fiercely protective father to my four children. I went from actively participating in a home birth for my youngest child alongside his older siblings, to homeschooling them and serving as their primary daily caregiver through life's most unimaginable trials.





Surviving Systemic Poisoning & Discovering True Health

Our family’s survival was relentlessly tested in 2021–2022. While renting a home in Houston owned by a Blackrock/Blackstone company, a hidden broken pipe continuously flowed hot water beneath the foundation for months. It created catastrophic levels of black mold that poisoned every member of our family—resulting in a stroke, a tumor, severe blood infections, 12 ambulance rides, homelessness, and eviction.





While living in hotels trying to stay alive, I discovered the Universal Antidote: Chlorine Dioxide. After experiencing its incredible results firsthand, I introduced it to my then-wife and children. The turnaround was nothing short of miraculous—rashes, bed-wetting, headaches, seizures, infections, and parasites vanished rapidly. As we healed, we built a thriving family business called IAMCDS, and together we hosted TikTok lives with up to 25,000 souls, teaching people how to become their own doctors from 2023 to 2025.





The HUD Apartment Disaster & Institutional Manipulation

Because of my then-wife's lingering disability from the mold poisoning, we were accepted into a HUD program for an apartment for $50 a month. We stayed there just one week before discovering it was an active meth lab, almost killing us all over again. All our belongings were contaminated. When we moved back to our previous apartment, residual exposure caused my then-wife's tumor to grow 10 times larger after we had just successfully shrunk it using chlorine dioxide and other solutions.

She eventually passed out in June of 2025 and had a baseball-sized tumor removed at OHSU Hospital in Portland, Oregon. During her lowest cognitive state ever, her family—some of whom took COVID-19 vaccines and work for Big Pharma—didn't leave her side. They exploited a disabled person at her absolute lowest, feeding her lie after lie, telling her I cheated, and executing a calculated plan to fracture our family.





The Manufactured Narrative & The Broken Visits

In October 2025, we were in court for custody. That is when she joined the falsehoods, crying while telling a female judge that I controlled her for our entire 17-year relationship and beat our son, KingIAM.





Mind you, she never once told a teacher, medical worker, DHS caseworker for SNAP/TANF, or disability processor anything of the sort. For her medical situation and to secure disability, she had well over 50 opportunities to raise this claim—making it verifiably false to any neutral observer.





Despite this, truth fought its way back: starting in February 2026, I began seeing my children again for 8 hours one day a week. That consistency held strong until July 2026, when fresh, manufactured claims abruptly shattered it. Official state records and court exhibits prove that the state's own physical abuse investigations into those claims were thoroughly reviewed, proven to be based on sibling accidents that occurred under her roof while I wasn't even present, and formally coded as unfounded and closed by DHS. Yet, closed files were weaponized to strip a primary caregiver of his children.





The Urgent Health Toll on My Children

Since being violently cut off from proper care, balance, and their primary father figure, my children are suffering profoundly. They are being fed synthetic foods and fast food. They are experiencing severe health crises—vomiting (which the other side absurdly blamed on chlorine dioxide, even though that exact vomiting was happening during the 7+ month period I didn't even see them), constipation, separation anxiety, bed-wetting, and much more.





In court today (August 14, 2026), the DHS worker told the judge that if the court does not uphold an emergency order keeping me from my children, the state will take custody of them. DHS provided zero proof that I poisoned my children or that chlorine dioxide is harmful. I proved in court that federal data no longer classifies chlorine dioxide as bleach or harmful. Yet, because of these retaliatory measures, I am currently restricted to just a 15-minute phone call once a week, and my children are paying the price.





TasteTheLight Consultations: A Mutually Beneficial Creation

To fuel this sovereign fight and share the hard-earned wisdom forged through surviving severe poisonings multiple times, I am launching TasteTheLight Consultations (One Equals One).





* How It Works: Every financial contribution or donation to this campaign gets you and your loved ones a TasteTheLight One Equals One Consultation focused entirely on optimizing your health by learning how to become your own doctor.

* The Exchange: You share your financial resources to help me secure specialized legal representation, custody lawyers, and expert witnesses to dismantle these false claims; I share the profound knowledge I gained from surviving systemic medical failure.

It is a mutually beneficial creation! I am also deeply grateful for long-term co-creators to grow and build with moving forward.

Unconditional Gratitude

Help me help my family. No parent should be ripped from their children through bureaucratic distortion, recycled ghost data, and manufactured emergencies. Whether you contribute financial resources, connect us with legal networks, or participate in a TasteTheLight consultation, I offer unconditioned gratitude for all your help, shares, and support in restoring family unity!

Link to Support CONSULTATIONS & HOLISTIC SOLUTIONS:

https://linktr.ee/iamthedream



