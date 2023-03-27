Single mother homeless

I am a single mother of 3 boys. I am a supervisor for housekeeping at a hospital. Im a hard worker. Dedicated. Honest. I just fell on hard times and got behind on rent and utilities. I got evicted and lost my home for me and my children. I tried everything I could to catch up it just felt like when id take 2 steps ahead I'd get pushed back 3 steps. Im now living in my car. Im trying my hardest to find a place for me and my children but no luck so far. Please help. Even just prayers would make all the difference. Thank you all so much