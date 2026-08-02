Send Simon to YLG 4 to Multiply Missional Impact!

While on campus, I gave my life to Christ, went through discipleship, and became involved in campus ministry with the Great Commission Movement of Nigeria (Cru). I was made a student leader, and through my ministry on campus, I saw four generations of multiplying disciples. In my third year, I began to sense God's calling on my life and gave myself to learning and training.





That calling led me into full-time missions. I served with Christian Vision as Country Representative, leading UPG engagement among the Hausa people in the North and church activation in the South of Nigeria. I recently transitioned to Project Team Manager (Sub-Saharan Africa) for CV's pioneering initiative, where I lead Project Managers who outwork evangelistic and faith-journey objectives across 7 countries through more than 80 pioneers, walking seekers from first gospel exposure to baptism, and facilitating sacrificial succession to indigenous leaders.





Alongside this, I lead Oasis Gospel Missions, reaching the Kanuri people and other unreached communities across the Lake Chad Basin, a volatile and often resistant context targeted through outreach, one-on-one engagement, and digital evangelism. I also disciple and mobilise students on campuses and unite local churches across the region to actively engage in missions.





One story that has kept me going is Ib's. Ib grew up in a Muslim context, and through months of one-on-one engagement, he gave his life to Christ and has since been discipled into a leader. He has faced rejection and persecution for his new faith, but he has continued to stand for Christ. Stories like Ib's and many others reinforce my desire to grow and be mentored as a leader, so that I can walk well with people like him for the long haul.





My work has been in very difficult and resistant contexts, and this is exactly why YLG 4 matters to me. Serving in these areas has taught me a lot, but it's also shown me what I still need to grow into: sustaining momentum in unreached, resistant places, and handing leadership over to indigenous believers well, without losing what God started. I need this journey to learn, get mentored, and grow in my vision from leaders who have walked this path before me; to connect with peers across the world who can be accountability partners for the decade ahead; and to learn how to increase missional impact within and beyond my current context.





YLG 4, for me, is the beginning of a journey of discipleship, growth, character formation, and leadership development, a decade-long opportunity to grow into a leader who can catalyse, build and sustain mission movements globally.





Would you consider standing with me in this? I have until the 17th of December to raise everything I need, and here's what it will cost me to attend:

Registration — ₦1,628,253 ($1,195) In-country return ticket and return ticket from Lagos to São Paulo — ₦2,500,297 ($1,835) Visa registration and in-country expenses — ₦226,185 ($166) Other related costs (taxi, food) — ₦681,280 ($500)





TOTAL = ₦5,036,015 ($3,696)





Please pray with me too:

That God would provide all the resources needed for me to attend For an open and prepared heart, as I plan to go For humility to learn and apply the lessons I receive That this journey would bring exponential growth to my work and prepare me for the task ahead





I am inviting you to be part of my journey as an emerging leader. Your gift helps put a seasoned mentor across the table from someone stretched thin, so that more stories like Ib's keep happening. Thank you for reading this far, and for whatever part you are able to play, either to pray, give or share.





#YLG4