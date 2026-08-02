Seminary Education and Family Support

I'm raising money to help with my husband's seminary education tuition and expenses, his countless medical bills, other debts and provisions our family needs right now. My husband is near completion of his MDiv (Masters of Divinity), but we have encountered many hindrances along the way such as my husband's health. He is diagnosed with some chronic issues along with some very concerning issues with some of his vital organs. In addition, alot of unforeseen circumstances have happened the last few years that have set us back alot...just can't seem to catch a break...one thing after another. The spiritual oppression is just so great I can't even explain the weight it has on myself and our family. Trying to hold on and continue in the ministries God has appointed us, but the battle is overwhelming so intrusive thoughts of giving up taunts us. Your spiritual and financial support would mean so much to us during this season. Thank you for standing with us. All glory be to God 🙏.