Second Annual Katy Trail Ride For Cancer Research

Hey there! After a successful fundraising ride last year, I decided to do it again. Once again, I’ll be riding across the scenic state of Missouri along the 240 miles of the Katy Trail from Clinton to Machens. This time I’m bringing friends. Two of my best friends of more than 30 years will be joining me on the ride. I think they wanted to see if I would survive last year’s ride before they committed to riding along this year. Our plan is to complete the ride 22-25 October.





But this is more than a biking adventure; it’s about raising funds for cancer research, making an impact on real lives affected by this devastating disease. Cancer has touched my life far too many times, including taking a good friend of mine just before last year’s ride. The money raised will support St. Jude, St. Baldrick's, the Trey Springer Memorial Scholarship Fund at Notre Dame Regional High School, and Washington University’s Siteman Cancer Center to ensure they continue their lifesaving work.





Each mile we pedal represents a step towards finding answers—answers that could someday save someone you love. And every dollar donated is fuel for these research centers, propelling them forward in the relentless fight against cancer.





I’m asking you to join us on this journey by donating and sharing our story. Every little bit helps bring us closer to a world where no one loses their battle with cancer—just victories won through courage and support. Last year I hit my goal of $4,000 with only about two weeks’ notice. Since we have just over two months this year and I’m dragging along friends, I’m shooting for double that amount (more would be great).





Remember, it’s not just about the miles we ride but the lives we can change together. Let's make every mile count!





Thank you for believing in this cause as passionately as I do. Your generosity is a beacon of hope during tough times and makes all the difference.





#CancerSucks #BikeForHope #stjudechildrensresearchhospital #stbaldricks #notredameregionalhighschool #sitemancancercenter #ridethekaty