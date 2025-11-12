Safe home for special needs kids

After we lost my husband on September 5th, 2025, it left us heart broken. Now left 2 raise our soon to be 4 yr old and 5 yr old boys (who are both diagnosed as level 2 non verbal autistic) without their dad, we struggle financially and I am struggling mentally. I worry because our kids have figured out baby gates of all kinds and worry about then getting out of the house and running off along with our dog. I am working very hard to find a home with a fenced in backyard so that if they do get out, they can only go as far as a fence allows. Needing a safe environment for them so that if I do use the bathroom and they manage to get out while I am in it, they cannot run off and possibly get hurt by a vehicle. I now struggle financially without my husband. I am doing my best at raising my kids because I also have an 18 yr old (was a stepdaughter to my husband) who has autism. I just want a safe environment for these kids with a fenced in yard. To know that my children will be safe. Losing my husband has been the hardest on us. Renting a house that I cannot do anything about to make safe for these kids scares me. Knowing that my landlord does not fix anything. I cannot fence in the property to make it safe for my kids. Need help to provide a safe environment for them and give me some piece of mind.