Safe Driveway for Our Family

I'm a firefighter and disabled veteran, and I'm raising money to build a paved driveway for my family. We have five children, and right now they don't have a safe place to ride their bikes. The road near us isn't an option, cars drive at high speeds and it's too dangerous for them to play there. A paved driveway would give them the space they need to be outside safely while we're home. Your support would mean so much to us.