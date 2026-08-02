Run to ROME

Dear Oratory Parishioners,





Our names are Isabel Noble and Avery Blaxton, and we are seniors at Chesterton Academy of St. Louis. In March, we will have the incredible opportunity to take a pilgrimage to Rome! This experience will be more than a fun trip-it will allow us to strengthen our faith by visiting holy sites such as the Vatican, Montecassino Abbey, the Archangel's Cave, and Assisi. It will be an amazing capstone and culmination of the classical education we have received at Chesterton Academy. To raise money for this trip, our class is holding a 5k run on October 3rd at James McDonnell County Park at 2961 Adie Rd. We invite all of you to join us and would appreciate any support you can give us! Thank you for your generosity!