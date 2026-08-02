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Roof Rescue - Shielding a Disabled Hero's Home

Goal$30,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAndrea Payne-Gray

Roof Rescue - Shielding a Disabled Hero's Home

🌟🏡 **Help Us Save Our 1912 Norwood Home From a Failing Roof* 🛠️😊

Hi friends,

My name is Andrea and my husband is Al. We are a blended family with 6 kids and 2 grandsons and Al himself is a disabled Verteran of the United States Army.

One adult son working and raising his own family. 3 in college and 2 others still home.

It is not easy for us to ask for help bexause we typically manage well onnour own, but today we are sharing something deeply personal.

In 2018 the roof of our home was replaced at our historic 1912 home in Norwood, one of Birmingham, Alabama's Northside communities. It's more than just a house to us. It was a place to raise our family, build memories, and restore a piece of Birmingham’s history. When the roof was replaced through insurance, we thought one of the biggest worries of owning an older home had been taken care of.

Unfortunately, that has not been the case.

Soon after the replacement, leaks began appearing throughout the house. Over the years we have filed additional insurance claims, hoping the issue would finally be resolved. Each time the claim was denied because the damage was determined to be caused by the original contractor’s poor workmanship, something the insurance company says they do not cover. They will cover the damage inside like drywall but not the actual cause of the damage, THE ROOF!!!

Since then the roof has continued to fail.

Water has leaked into several rooms of our home. We have had to move furniture, shift bedrooms around, and constantly manage the damage just to protect what we can. Living this way has been stressful, but we kept pushing forward and doing the best we could.

Then life brought even more challenges.

In 2022, Al experienced serious health issues that impacted our family both emotionally and financially. Just as we were working to recover from that difficult season, another life changing medical event happened in 2023. Two weeks before Thanksgiving, Al suffered a traumatic brain injury.

For months I was unable to work while helping care for him and navigate his recovery. We are incredibly grateful that he is improving and continuing to push forward, but the financial strain from those events made it impossible for us to address the roof the way it needed to be fixed.

Now the situation has reached the point where the roof must be replaced. The ongoing leaks are causing more damage to our home and creating an environment that simply isn’t safe or sustainable for our family.

We have called inspectors to check it our and had more reputable companies provide quotes. With a large home the material cost alone are astounding.

This fundraiser is not just about repairing a roof.

It is about protecting the home where our family gathers, where our children feel safe, and where we have weathered so many seasons of life together. It is about restoring dignity and stability after years of trying to hold things together through health challenges and financial setbacks.

If you feel moved to support us, whether through a donation or simply sharing this with others, it would mean more than we can put into words.

Every contribution brings us one step closer to finally fixing the roof and turning the page on a long and difficult chapter.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for reading, for caring, and for standing with us during this time.

With gratitude,

Drea, Al, and our family ❤️

#RoofRescueForOurFamily #NorwoodHome #TogetherWeCan

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