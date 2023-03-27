Replace Our Neighborhood Salvation Signs

Someone has been vandalizing the signs at the entrance to our neighborhood, painting over one side, then coming back to cover it better, and making a third trip just to cross out Jesus. Each time, they've had to use a ladder to do it.





Me and Samantha Walker want to replace these signs with new ones. We don't have the money to get them made, and we'll need about a dozen at least though I'm not sure what quantities they come in. We know this could turn into an ongoing situation, but we're committed to it: I'll keep hanging signs as long as I can get them, and Sam will hold the ladder and even expand this to other light poles to encourage the wasting of more paint by the perpetrator until one of us gives up!





Your support would help us get these signs made and put back up. Thank you for standing with us.