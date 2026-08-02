Rent money and food money

Pease help, Hey my name is Parker and me and my fiancé with our 3 kids we are struggling to pay rent and can’t work bc have no money for babysitter and only have 1 car tried to get help form those call number but they couldn’t help I applied application everywhere and it’s almost impossible now to get a job I’m on my last string so this is my last option please help we can’t loose our house. Thank you guys so much send your prayers