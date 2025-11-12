Rehoboth Faith Tabernacle Church Building

For months, our RFT family has poured faith, sweat, and sacrifice into building a new home for worship at 20701 Kingsland Blvd in Katy, TX. We're so close — first Sunday in our new space is September 6th! — but the final stretch of renovation has stretched our budget thin.

We're asking friends and family of Rehoboth Faith Tabernacle to help us raise $8,000–$10,000 to finish strong and start this new chapter on solid financial footing. Every gift, big or small, helps us walk through those doors debt-free and ready to serve our community.

This isn't just a building — it's a place where lives will be changed, families will be strengthened, and hope will be restored. Thank you for standing with us as we reclaim, restructure, and release into everything God has for RFT next.

Will you help us get home?