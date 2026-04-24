Rebuilding safe/stable life post domestic violence

Help Lorie Keep Her Daughters Safe, Stable, and Together

Thank you for taking the time to read our story.

My name is Lorie, and I am the mother of two wonderful teenage daughters, Autumn, 15, and Bailey, 14. They are bright, hardworking girls who have continued to do well in school despite everything our family has been through. Both maintain spots on the honor roll. One pours her heart into cheerleading, while the other loves performing on stage and has earned lead roles in school plays.

Like any mother, I want my daughters to have the chance to simply be kids—to feel safe at home, stay connected to their school and friends, participate in the activities they love, and look forward to their futures.

Over the past year and a half, our lives have changed dramatically.

Following a domestic violence situation, my husband was removed from our home and a no-contact order was put in place. I filed for divorce on February 3, 2025. The divorce remains unresolved, and I am currently trying to navigate the process without an attorney after exhausting the financial resources I had available for legal representation.

Since my husband left, I have received no child support or other financial assistance from him.

For many years, I was primarily a stay-at-home mother. Suddenly, I found myself responsible for supporting our household on my own while also trying to help my daughters through an extremely difficult transition.

I have done everything I can to keep us moving forward.

I am self-employed and work as much as possible, often traveling between jobs and working long hours. I have tried very hard to keep my daughters in the same school district so they would not also have to lose their school, friends, activities, and sense of normalcy during an already painful period in their lives.

But financially, I have reached a point where hard work alone simply isn't enough.

Our rent is $2,500 per month. When utilities, food, phones, internet, insurance and other basic household expenses are included, it takes approximately $4,000 every month just to keep our household functioning—and that does not include unexpected expenses or vehicle repairs.

Recently, I lost a significant work client, making an already difficult situation much more urgent.

Transportation Is Essential to My Livelihood

My van is approaching 300,000 miles.

Because my work requires me to travel, the van isn't a luxury—it is how I earn a living and support my daughters. It now requires frequent repairs, and I worry constantly about it breaking down, especially when I am traveling at night.

I combine trips whenever possible and drive only when necessary, but without dependable transportation, my ability to work and provide for my family is at risk.

We Are Also Living Without Health Insurance

Our family health coverage was canceled, and we currently have no health insurance.

I have gone many years without regular medical care because there simply hasn't been money for it. There are also dental, vision, and routine healthcare needs that have had to be postponed.

As a mother, it is frightening to know that one illness, accident, major car repair, or unexpected expense could put us even further behind.

Why I Am Asking for Help

Asking for help is not easy for me.

I have worked hard to hold our family together and provide for my daughters. But I have reached the point where I cannot solve every part of this situation by simply working more hours.

And working more comes with another cost: time away from my girls.

There are school events, performances, activities, and ordinary moments in their lives that I don't want to keep missing because I am constantly trying to earn enough to keep us afloat.

My daughters have already adjusted their lives because they know money is tight. They often hesitate to ask for things or participate in activities because they don't want to add another expense.

They shouldn't have to carry that worry at 14 and 15 years old.

They have been incredibly strong through circumstances they did not choose, and my greatest hope is to give them the stability and peace they deserve while we rebuild our lives.

Where Your Donation Will Go

Funds raised through this campaign will be used for our family's immediate and essential needs, including:

Housing and rent so we can remain in a safe, stable home Utilities, food, phones, internet, and basic household expenses Reliable transportation and necessary repairs to my work vehicle Medical, dental, vision, and other healthcare needs Legal expenses associated with completing the divorce and protecting our family's future School and activity expenses for Autumn and Bailey Building a small emergency cushion so that one unexpected expense does not become another crisis

This fundraiser isn't about creating an extravagant life.

It is about giving two teenage girls stability.

It is about keeping a roof over their heads, keeping their mother working, making sure they can receive the care they need, and allowing them to continue pursuing the things that make them happy.

Most of all, it is about giving our family the opportunity to move beyond survival and begin building a peaceful, independent future.

If you are able to donate, no matter the amount, we are deeply grateful. If you cannot contribute financially, sharing our campaign with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for reading our story, for caring about our family, and for helping us believe that a safer and more stable chapter of our lives is possible.

With gratitude,

Lorie, Autumn & Bailey



