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Help Me Save My Life and Protect My Four Children

Goal₪33,000 ILS
Raised₪0 ILS

Fundraiser created byMohammed Mohammed

Help Me Save My Life and Protect My Four Children

My name is Mohammed, and I am a father of four children from Gaza. I am reaching out with a heavy heart to ask for your help during one of the darkest and most difficult periods of my life.


The war has completely destroyed my home. The place where my children and I once felt safe is gone, leaving my family without a home and without the security that every family deserves.

But losing our home is not the only battle I am facing.


I have been diagnosed with a tumor in my esophagus, and my condition is becoming more serious every day. The tumor continues to grow, and I urgently need medical treatment outside Gaza. Unfortunately, the medical care I need is not available to me in the way I need it here. Every day that passes without proper treatment increases my fear that I may lose my life.


I am a father of four children, and I am their only provider. They have no one else to depend on. The thought that my children could lose their home and then lose their father is the greatest fear I carry in my heart.


I am asking for your help not because I want anything for myself beyond the chance to survive. I want to receive the treatment I desperately need, rebuild a safe place for my children, and give them a future beyond the fear and suffering they have endured.



Even a small donation can make a difference. Your support could help me access urgent medical treatment, cover the costs of traveling for care, provide basic necessities for my children, and help my family find a safe place to live.


If you cannot donate, please consider sharing my story with others. A simple share could reach someone who can help save my life.

I am fighting to stay alive—not only for myself, but for my four children who still need their father.


From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone who takes the time to read our story, support us, or share our campaign. May your kindness return to you and your families many times over.

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