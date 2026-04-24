Rebuilding After Loss: Debts, Health

My father has passed away, and I'm now managing my financial responsibilities on my own. I have debts of approximately SAR 23,500 that I'm working to settle.





Beyond that, I need dental treatment and help covering important personal needs. I'm also hoping to start a small online business and apply to university so I can continue my education and build a stable, independent future.





This fundraiser will help me overcome this difficult period and start again. I'm simply asking for a chance, and any donation or share would mean so much to me.





Thank you sincerely for your kindness and support.