Rebuilding Home & Hope for 2 Children

🌟 Hi friends, I’m reaching out with deep vulnerability and hope.

Just over four months ago, everything changed. Unfaithfulness in my marriage forced my children and me out of the home we loved. What should have been a fair split turned into heartbreak when all of the equity was taken, leaving us with nothing but faith to hold onto. 🙏

Now, we’re starting over from the ground up. Our church community that once embraced us is out of reach because of financial strain. My kids are also missing the after-school groups and friendships they cherish. And while the costs are higher, I’ve chosen to keep them in their Christian school — because in this time of upheaval, their faith, stability, and community are not negotiable. I refuse to send them elsewhere, even though it stretches us beyond what we have.

We need $11,226 to regain stability:

$4,000 — housing deposit + first month

$3,000 — transportation (repair, insurance, rental)

$2,000 — utilities, groceries, and school costs

$2,226 — short-term buffer

Here’s the hopeful math:

225 people giving $50 ends the crisis.

ends the crisis. 450 people giving $25 restores stability and community for my children.

Every gift matters. Even $10 helps chip away at a bill. Even a share lifts us closer to safety. Your prayers mean just as much as your donations.

This is about more than numbers — it’s about peace, belonging, and giving two children the chance to remain grounded in their faith and education while we rebuild. ❤️

Thank you for being the hands and hearts of grace. Together we can restore hope, one step at a time. 🌈

#FamilySupport #CommunityLove #ChristianEducation