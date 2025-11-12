Rebuild Dad's Car, Keep Him Close

My dad passed away a few years back. Before he did, we went together to purchase the vehicle I still drive today. It's become a way for me to keep him with me, I like to drive and talk to him as if he's still in the passenger seat.





The car is having transmission issues now. I could get rid of it, and fixing it really isn't a smart investment option on paper. But the sentimental value means everything to me.





A brand new transmission would cost around $7,000, which is out of reach right now. What I'm hoping to do is raise enough to get the parts I need to rebuild the transmission myself as a project. Getting it back on the road would let me keep him with me every time the wheels hit the road.





Your support would mean so much to me as I work to keep this connection alive.