Reach Afghan Refugees With The Gospel!

Hi! We are a Pennsylvania couple who have been appointed missionaries to Afghan Refugees. The multi-ethnic area where we will serve is home to thousands of refugees, including Afghan Muslims-people who know Jesus as a prophet, but not as Savior! Afghanistan is a closed country to missionaries, but because of the large influx of Afghans to our country several years ago, God has provided an opportunity to reach them right here in the U.S.!





We will be joining another couple who have laid a foundation of trust with the Afghans over the past few years, and we will build upon that foundation by making opportunities for social interaction through men's and women's discussion groups, help with language and cultural assimilation, and offering emotional support for those who have experienced trauma. The impact-meeting needs and building relationships, which will lead to spiritual conversations and sharing the gospel!





We need your help in getting to the field! As we are raising monthly support, we also need to raise funds for relocating from PA to Georgia, and for temporary housing the first year. Your generous support will help us get to the field and stay there! Taschakor! (Thank you! -Dari language)