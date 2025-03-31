Campaign Image

Help the Rabadan Family Move

 USD $7,500

 USD $160

Campaign created by Angela Harders

Campaign funds will be received by Elisabeth Rabadan

WE NEED YOUR HELP!

Our rental lease has ended, and we need to move our low-income family (including our 6 children and family dog) to a new location here in Mexico while my husband finds seasonal work.

We need to pay for a moving truck, transportation for our entire family (since we do not own a personal vehicle), and a two-month rental deposit in addition to other usual moving expenses.

Our family wants to stay united in Mexico since my husband's legal USA immigration visa has been denied twice.

We are truly grateful for your kindness towards our family's needs at this time.

All praises to the Most High!

Lots of Love ❣️💓🫂💗

Abraham, Elisabeth, Adaya, Chasya, Noam, Eliana, Rafael, and Ma'ayan Rabadan 💗

