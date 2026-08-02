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Prayers and Help Needed

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$220 USD

Fundraiser created byBecki Sells

Fundraiser funds will be received by Stephen Greninger

Prayers and Help Needed

Stephen and Tessa Greninger need your prayers and your help.

Tessa was originally admitted to the hospital on July 13 and was quickly moved to the step-down unit of the ICU. She was battling pancreatitis along with several other health complications. After spending 11 days in the hospital, she was finally able to come home.

Unfortunately, after being home for only 12 days, Stephen had to rush her back to the hospital yesterday morning. Everything that happened that morning is still a blur.

I had told Stephen to take her to Cox North because I felt they would be able to get her in and seen by a doctor faster than another hospital. From the moment they arrived, the hospital staff was completely focused on taking care of Tessa. Nurses and doctors remained in the room with her the entire time, literally working to save her life.

At one point, the doctor told Stephen, “We are talking hours, not days,” when describing how serious her condition was. He also said that in all his years of practicing medicine, he had never seen someone with a blood sugar level of 1,300 who was not either in a coma or deceased.

We later learned that Tessa was experiencing life-threatening diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) with a blood sugar level of approximately 1,300. She was transferred from Cox North to Cox South and admitted to the ICU, where doctors can continue treating her condition and closely monitoring her recovery.

It is difficult to put into words how thankful we are for the doctors, nurses, and staff who worked so quickly and tirelessly to save Tessa's life.

Tessa has now been unable to work since her first hospitalization on July 13, which is approaching a month without her income. Like most families, Stephen and Tessa have regular monthly responsibilities that don't stop when a medical emergency happens. There is still a house payment to make, utilities and everyday living expenses, back-to-school expenses for the kids, and now a growing amount of medical bills from multiple hospital stays, ICU care, testing, treatment, and everything that comes along with it.

Going from a two-income household to relying on one income so suddenly has created an incredible amount of financial stress on top of everything they are already carrying emotionally. At this point, they simply don't know when Tessa will be healthy enough to return to work. Their focus right now has to be on getting Tessa healthy, getting her home to her family, and helping her fully recover.

Stephen and Tessa have faced their share of hurdles over the years, just like every family does, but they remain committed to one another, their children, and getting through this together.

More than anything, please continue praying for Tessa, Stephen, their children, and everyone who loves them. Pray for healing, strength, answers, and for the doctors and nurses continuing to care for her.

I know times are difficult for a lot of people right now, and no one should feel obligated to give. But if you're in a position to spare even a few dollars to help take some of the financial pressure off their family while Tessa fights to recover, it would be deeply appreciated. Every donation, every share, and every prayer means more than you know.

Thank you to everyone who has prayed, reached out, checked on their family, and offered support. Please keep the prayers coming.



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