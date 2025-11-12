Please Support My Road Trip Home to Family

Caring for others is my passion, but to stay at my best, I need to take time to recharge. It’s been more than three years since I last visited my family in Wisconsin, and a visit home is long overdue for my mental health.

I’m raising funds to help cover the costs of driving there and back, 10 days of hotel lodging, and food while I’m away. I am contributing what I can from my own income, but routine bills leave me just short of what's needed for the trip.

If you are able to donate, pray, or share this campaign, I would be deeply grateful for your encouragement and support. Thank you for helping me get back home!