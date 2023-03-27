Please help us save our family home!

Help Us Keep Grandma’s Home in Our Family ❤️

My name is Jessica, and I’m asking for help for my grandmother, my family, and the home we are trying so hard to preserve.

Grandma is family. She is our family. And this is our family home.

This house hasn’t been passed down through generations of our family—not yet.

But that’s exactly what we want to change.

We want this to become the home where generations of our family grow, gather, celebrate holidays, sit around the kitchen table, watch children grow up, welcome grandchildren, and make the kind of memories that become family stories.

Right now, we’re fighting to make sure we have the chance to build that future.

Why We Need Help

As part of a difficult divorce and property matter, my grandmother has been ordered to pay $169,000 to her former husband.

The home itself is extremely important to our family, but having a home with equity doesn’t mean having $169,000 in cash available to pay an obligation all at once.

Grandma has limited monthly income, and our family is working together to find a responsible way to meet this obligation without losing the home.

We are pursuing financing options and doing everything we can ourselves.

But we need help getting there.

Why This Home Means So Much to Me

I moved into this home because I wanted stability.

I am disabled and am currently fighting for the benefits I need, while also trying to find ways to contribute to my family within the abilities I have.

My fiancé and I are working toward building a stable life here, and he is actively looking for good, dependable employment so that he can contribute financially as much as possible.

We are also contributing $1,000 each month toward the household while we work toward a long-term solution.

For me, stability means more than having a roof over my head.

After experiencing repeated pregnancy losses, I desperately wanted a peaceful and stable environment where I could focus on my family and the future instead of constantly living with the fear that everything we’ve built could disappear.

I wanted a home.

I wanted security.

I wanted a place where my family could grow.

And most importantly, I wanted Grandma to know that she wasn’t facing this alone.

We’re Fighting Alongside Her

We aren’t sitting back and asking strangers to solve this for us.

We are working.

We’re looking for employment.

We’re contributing what we can.

We’re documenting the work and improvements we’re making to the property.

I’m exploring ways to earn money through crafts and other work I can physically manage.

We’re pursuing financing using the equity in the home.

And we’re asking our family, friends, neighbors, and anyone with a generous heart to help us raise the first part of what we need.

Our initial goal is $15,000.

The ultimate obligation is $169,000, but we’re not expecting one person to solve that.

Our hope is to raise $15,000 first, which would immediately reduce the amount we need to finance and bring us one step closer to protecting the home.

If we are fortunate enough to exceed that goal, every additional dollar will continue going toward reducing the amount that must ultimately be financed to satisfy this obligation.

What Your Donation Will Do

Your donation will help our family work toward satisfying the $169,000 obligation and preserving Grandma’s home.

Every $5, $10, $25, $50, or $100 makes the amount we ultimately need to finance smaller.

And if you can’t donate, sharing this fundraiser is an enormous gift too.

You never know who might see it.

You never know who might know someone who can help.

And you never know how far one share can travel.

We’re Trying to Build Something That Lasts

This isn’t just about a house.

It’s about Grandma.

It’s about family.

It’s about stability.

It’s about giving ourselves the chance to build something that can last beyond this difficult moment.

We want to make this house a true family home—not because generations of our family have already lived here, but because we want generations of our family to live here in the future.

We want children to grow up here.

We want grandchildren to know this place.

We want birthdays, holidays, Sunday dinners, laughter, arguments, hugs, first steps, graduations, and countless ordinary days to happen here.

We want Grandma to be surrounded by the people who love her.

And we want to be able to look back someday and say:

“We fought for this. We didn’t give up. And we kept our family home.”

I know asking for help isn’t easy.

It isn’t easy for me to write this.

I’ve always wanted to be the person who figures things out on my own.

But sometimes loving someone means putting your pride aside and saying:

We need help.

So that’s what I’m doing.

I’m asking for help for my grandmother.

I’m asking for help for my family.

And I’m asking for help protecting the place where we hope generations of our family will someday make their own memories.

If you can donate, thank you from the bottom of my heart.

If you can share, thank you.

If all you can do is read our story and send Grandma a little love, thank you.

Every act of kindness brings us one step closer.

Thank you for helping us fight for Grandma, for our family, and for the home we are trying to build for generations to come. ❤️

Our first goal: $15,000

Our ultimate obligation: $169,000

Please donate if you can, and please share if you can’t.



