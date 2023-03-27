Please Help Us Keep Our Home

We're facing eviction and desperately need help keeping our home right now. We've spent our life savings on our son's medical care, and with his ongoing medical needs, we had to take time off from work. That decision hit us hard financially, and we're struggling to catch up.





Right now, we're doing everything we can to get back in order, but we need support to cover what we owe so we can stay in our home with our four children. We're working toward stability again, but without help, we don't know what to do. We have nowhere else to turn.





Your support would mean everything to us. Every bit helps, and we're deeply grateful for anyone who can stand with us during this time.