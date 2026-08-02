Please help my friend Randy find financial freedom

Many of us are blessed to know someone who consistently puts others before themselves. That person is Randy.





Randy is one of the kindest, most generous people I know. He has helped countless individuals through difficult seasons of life, often giving of himself even while carrying his own burdens. Randy’s faith, compassion, and willingness to help anyone in need have been a source of encouragement and hope to so many including myself. In fact, Randy led me to the Lord.





Over the years, Randy has faced ongoing financial challenges yet he has continued to trust God and persevere through every obstacle. Recently, those challenges became even greater when he was unexpectedly laid off from the job he faithfully dedicated more than 10 years of his life too.





Today Randy is actively searching for new employment, but the weight of mounting debt is becoming overwhelming. The total amount needed to eliminate his debt and provide a fresh start in life is $53,400.00.

If we are blessed enough to receive a surplus, any extra monies will go to pay down the mortgage so retirement can be possible one day in the future.





This fundraiser is an opportunity for those whose lives have been touched by Randy-or for anyone who believes in helping a good person through a difficult season- to come alongside him and offer support. Every donation, no matter the amount will help reduce the burden he carries and allow him to focus on rebuilding his future rather than struggling under the weight of the debt.

If you’re unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and please, keep Randy in your prayers as he searches for new employment and navigate this challenging chapter

Thank you for your generosity, kindness, and support together. We can help Randy find relief, hope and a new path forward.





” Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way, you will fulfil the law of Christ”

Galatian 6:2