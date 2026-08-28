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Please Help My Family With Legal Fees

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTami Malzahn

Please Help My Family With Legal Fees

I write this with tears in my eyes and a very heavy heart.

I am a widow with two adult children who are disabled. My husband died in 2019 from a work accident, and this tragedy left me and my kids in shock and struggling day to day ever since his accident. In 2020 I made the decision to have a new home constructed because the home we were living in was very old and needed many expensive repairs and my husband was no longer with us to do these things. The construction started on the new home in 2021, but the contractor I hired abandoned the project and I was left with an unfinished home. He also failed to pay the subcontractors. I had to obtain a lawyer, and I did get a judgment against the contractor, but he filed for bankruptcy so I did not receive a penny of my judgment. The subcontractors who were not paid filed suit against me and I now have three liens on my house. Because of these circumstances I now have legal fees well over $6,000 and I used credit cards to pay off some of it but now I am in high credit card debt and no bank will give me a loan because of my high debt-to-income ratio. I am seeking help to pay off my legal fees and to pay off the liens on my home. I do work and I am trying my best to cover all my expenses each month, but I am at a breaking point and struggling terribly with all this debt. I do not want my kids to know how desperate my situation is and they wouldn’t understand a lot anyway because of their disabilities. I never thought I would be in this situation. I really am trying my best, but I need help. I really want to be rid of this debt so I can concentrate on my family as we continue to heal from the loss of my husband. My kids miss their dad so much.

I am asking with a humble heart for help, and I could also use a lot of prayers. Thank you for reading my story and understanding my situation.



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