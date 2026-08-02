Please help

Well in 2010 I met kortnee she was a awsome mom to her 3 yr old daughter amd 1 yr old son independent and everything i could wish for , in 2013 we had a son together we were together for 11 yrs times got really hard kortnees medical issues led to drug abuse and alcohal abuse , and eventually tore us apart , I w as still t here for her and the kids we were best friends and the kids I consider my own , last week kortnee passed away caused from alcohal abuse the kids and I watched her drink her self to death and we tried everything possible to stop her and I mean everythjng , my son is 13 yrs old and not only did he lose his mother his brother who i raised since he was 1 n ow 17 just had to move to Texas with his biological father my son is having a very hard time losing mom and brother I am working but dont have the money to move into a place which is why I am asking for help