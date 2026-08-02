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Planting Hope: A Christian Veteran Family’s Home

Goal$450,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAarin Jacobi

Planting Hope: A Christian Veteran Family’s Home

“For every house is built by someone, but God is the builder of everything.” — Hebrews 3:4



My name is Aarin, and I am a disabled United States Army veteran. After serving our country, my wife and I began pursuing another calling that God placed on our hearts: creating a stable, productive, and faith-centered homestead where our family can live, work, and grow together.


My wife works in the medical field and has devoted her career to caring for others. Together, we have three beautiful and amazing daughters who are still in school and regularly help around our small farm. They assist with the animals, property chores, and the everyday responsibilities that come with homestead life. We are incredibly proud of the hardworking and compassionate young women they are becoming.


Recently, one of our daughters joined us on the property and needed a small, safe place of her own. As our family has grown and our needs have changed, we have realized that our existing resources are not enough to complete the improvements and infrastructure needed to make the homestead secure and sustainable for the long term.


My father-in-law also lives with us on the property. He is a retired and disabled veteran, as I am, and he remains an important part of both our family and our homestead. He helps care for the animals and contributes wherever he is able, while we assist him with his daily needs and help him live as independently and comfortably as possible.


Having multiple generations together on the property has strengthened our family and reminded us of our Christian responsibility to honor our parents, care for one another, and faithfully use the abilities and blessings God has given each of us.

We have been working toward this dream for several years. We have invested our own time, labor, savings, and determination, slowly building what we can with the resources available to us. This has never been about creating a luxurious lifestyle. Our goal is to establish a secure and sustainable family homestead rooted in faith, responsibility, service, hard work, and good stewardship.

We are prayerfully seeking to raise $450,000 to help provide long-term stability for our family and allow us to fully establish the homestead. The funds would be used toward:

  1. Completing essential farm and property infrastructure
  2. Addressing land-related expenses and debt obligations that are limiting our progress
  3. Purchasing dependable farming equipment, tools, and supplies
  4. Improving animal shelters, fencing, feeding systems, and other animal-care needs
  5. Expanding our ability to raise and properly care for livestock
  6. Creating safe and suitable living spaces for the members of our multigenerational family
  7. Improving utilities, accessibility, and safety throughout the property


We understand that $450,000 is a significant amount, and we do not make this request lightly. We are not asking others to do all the work for us. We are asking for help overcoming the financial barriers that have prevented years of hard work from becoming a fully secure and sustainable homestead.


As a veteran, I learned the importance of duty, perseverance, sacrifice, and serving something greater than myself. My father-in-law also understands those values through his own military service. Those same principles guide the way we care for our family, our animals, and this property.


We want this homestead to become a lasting family legacy—a place where our daughters can learn responsibility, where multiple generations can support one another, where food can be raised, where animals can be properly cared for, and where our family can continue growing together in faith.


Our Christian faith is at the center of this journey. We believe God has called us to be good stewards of the land, our family, and every blessing entrusted to us. We also believe that there are times when God works through the prayers, encouragement, generosity, and kindness of others.


Every donation, regardless of size, will help us move one step closer to stability. Funds will be directed toward the homestead needs described above, with priority given to the most urgent land, infrastructure, equipment, animal-care, and family housing expenses.

We will continue doing our part through our own work, sacrifices, and daily care of the property. We are simply asking others to prayerfully consider joining us on this journey.


When financial giving is not possible, sharing our campaign and praying for our family would mean more than we can express.

Thank you for reading our story, supporting a multigenerational veteran family, and helping us build a Christ-centered homestead that can serve our family for generations.


May God bless you and your family.


With faith and gratitude,

Aarin and Family

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