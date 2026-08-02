Philippines mission’s trip

Dear friends and family

I hope this letter finds you well! I am writing this letter to share this exciting opportunity that the Lord has given me. From September 7th to September 21st, I will be traveling to the philippines on a short term missions trip with my Church (Refuge Calvary Chapel Huntington Beach).





While we are there we will be serving at the local VBS’s, serving in the feeding programs, evangelizing, and we will be doing worship workshops with other churches around the area. Whatever you feel led to giving thank you so much if you cannot or do not feel led that is alright too. I would also love prayers as well. Prayer just over the whole trip and team, Prayers over the churches and the interactions we will be having there, Prayers for the Lord to guide my heart and mind, Giving me the words to say when teaching and the heart to worship even when I don’t feel like it, Prayers for the Holy Spirit to be let out of the box and being able to have the heart, energy, and love to serve the Lord.





Colossians 3:23 “And whatever you do, do it heartily, as to the Lord and not to men.”





God Bless,

Isaac La Hood





P.S. thank you for your giving heart and most importantly your prayers



