Personal YWAM fundraising

Hello my name is Kaydence Morrow! I am a 21 year old woman dreaming of going on a mission through the worldwide group "Youth with a Mission". I have been called to missions since high school, but due to family and finance problems, I haven't been able to go. I kept being told by my believer family that if it was really my calling, a door would open. But after 3 years of wandering and depression, I am resolved and willing to ask for help. I took college classes and worked several jobs, but could still never save enough. Asking for help is a very hard thing to do. I need to push open the door that God left cracked for me, so I am starting this fundraiser and am praying for it to be received by the right people. God Bless everyone who can donate, and bless those that can't.