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Passenger Van for The Sinnott Family

Goal$60,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMegan Bonk

Passenger Van for The Sinnott Family

Dear Friends,

Some of you may know the Sinnott Family, but for those of you who have not had the joy of meeting this family, please allow me to introduce them to you. Elaine and Luke are devout Catholics who attend St. Francis McKean. They are raising a beautiful family of 7 children and are currently expecting a precious baby boy in September who will be baby number 8! Luke has been serving our country as part of the Air Force and now National Guard for the past 16 years. He has been deployed 6 times throughout his service and most recently was deployed out of the country for the majority of Elaine’s pregnancy with their 8th baby. Elaine is a very busy homeschooling Mother, but she makes the time to be supportive and generous to anyone who needs a friend to check in or a postpartum meal (Her “Cowboy Grub” is Amazing!)

When my husband and I were going through a difficult pregnancy and the loss of our son Theodore shortly after birth, the Sinnott Family was so supportive with prayer, meals, and constant encouragement! In fact, the love and generosity that we were surrounded with by our entire Catholic and Christian Community during that time was so impactful to us spiritually, that we want everyone to be touched by God’s love in this special and tangible way! I must say, I look up to this couple so much and want to bless them in the way they blessed us. For me, they have been a bright light and a shining example of prioritizing God, Family, and Service to our Country. They always welcome new babies with so much love and joy. They nurture and educate the little souls entrusted to their care by homeschooling and teaching the Faith, and exemplify Pro-life values in a time when that means making big sacrifices! It’s refreshing and encouraging to see a large family who is quietly and humbly living out their vocation to the fullest and trusting that God will provide in any season, even times of economic uncertainty. This is the reason I want to bless the Sinnott Family with a fundraising campaign for a new passenger van, as a way of saying “Thank you for sharing your Faith and Pro-life values with all of us”. This is something the Sinnott family would never ask for, but truly need, as they currently do not have a reliable vehicle and their previous van was recently totaled by a deer!

 Therefore, I ask you, please consider joining this campaign. If you are not in a position to tithe, we simply ask for you to join us in prayer. We will be praying a Novena where we will Honor the Infant Jesus of Prague beginning on August 22nd and ending on August 30th Novena to the Infant of Prague. During these 9 days of prayer, we are imploring the Holy Spirit to move hearts to generosity and for the ultimate success of this campaign. I encourage all to contemplate with Faith the promise of the Infant Jesus “The more you honor me, the more I will bless you” and Matthew 18:19-20 “If two of you on earth agree about anything they ask, it will be done for them by my Father in Heaven. For where two or three are gathered in my name, there am I in the midst of them.”


May God Bless you all! Deo Gratias!


With Joy, Megan Bonk and Family

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