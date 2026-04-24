Partner with us for Uganda

We are George and Esra Ojing, and we have had the privilege of serving as missionaries with Youth With A Mission (YWAM) for more than 10 years. We will be serving in the area of training, School of Biblical Studies (SBS) at YWAM Arua.





SBS is an intensive 9-month, second-level training program where students study all 66 books of the Bible. The core focus is on the Inductive Study Method, Historical Context, and Comprehensive Reading. George has been on the SBS staff team since 2024, and I am planning to serve while also attending the school as a student. Our focus is to teach in churches, Bible studies, and in the SBS school itself — which George has already been doing.





Ezra 7:10

"For Ezra had set his heart to study the Law of the Lord, and to do it and to teach his statutes and rules in Israel."





With this in mind, we need to raise R35,000 to cover accommodation, transportation, food, and all other necessary processes to get to Uganda.





We invite you to prayerfully consider partnering with us financially. And if you’re not able to, your prayers are welcomed just as much.





Thank you in advance for taking the time to read our story. We truly appreciate your support.



