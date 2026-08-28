My name is Shirley, and I’m sharing something very close to my heart. One of my biggest dreams is to become a mother and build a loving family with my fiancé Denise. Denise and I love each other deeply, and we’re ready to take the next step in our journey together, becoming parents. Because we’re a same-sex couple, having a baby means taking a different path. We’re beginning our IVF journey and need a donor, which comes with costs that can be overwhelming. Denise lost her brother, and I want to give her the gift of having a child to love, nurture, and share a lifetime of memories with. We’re asking for help because becoming mothers means everything to us. Any donation, no matter how small- brings us one step closer to our dream.If you can’t donate, sharing our fundraiser means just as much. Thank you for believing in our journey and helping us build our family. With love, Shirley and Denise❤️❤️❤️❤️







