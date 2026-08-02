Orphans with autism

They Deserve a Future





During my trip to Uganda, I witnessed firsthand the difficult reality facing children with autism. Autism remains heavily stigmatized in many communities, and the children pictured here have been abandoned and are now relying on donations for basic care and support.









Seeing them in person was heartbreaking. These children deserve to grow up feeling safe, valued, and cared for—not simply to survive, but to have the opportunity to build a future.





Your donation will help provide essential needs, including:





- 💊 Medicine

- 🍲 Food

- 🛏️ Bedding

- 👕 Clothing





Every contribution, no matter the size, can help provide these children with greater dignity, comfort, and hope for the future they deserve.





It would mean the world to the Loving Hearts Organization