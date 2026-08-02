Nicaragua Missions Trip

My church, Gordon Lake Wesleyan Church, has an amazing missions program that goes to Nicaragua. I went the previous year, and it was amazing! I was able to use my Spanish, help the community, and see the smiles on the kids faces in the villages we visited. My dad and sister are going, and I would love to go with them, but in order to go I am going to need some support! Whatever you can give it would be a huge help. I am 15 and to go on this trip would be such a blessing. The image that I chose was one of the many little kids we were able to bless. Thank you for the help!