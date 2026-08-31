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Nepal Disaster Relief

Goal$45,000 USD
Raised$200 USD

Fundraiser created byShelly Kelly

Fundraiser funds will be received by King James Bible Baptist Church

Nepal Disaster Relief

Rasuwa and Nuwakot have been devastated. Our Brothers annd Sisters are missing, many have died, and home meeting buildings have been damaged.


Syaprubesi in Rasuwa has 3 members missing under Brother LT’s care. Mailung also in Rasuwa, has approximately 50 members missing, with Brother DBT leading. Timure in Rasuwa has lost many members, with only one Brother surviving. Dakhbari in Rasuwa is missing 17 people under Brother KG. In Nuwakot, Punarutthan is damaged with the brother missing. Santi Bazar has lost approximately 24 members found in one house that made the news. Tukche Anugrah is missing 4 members under Brother DY. Grace is missing 3 members. St. Petra is missing 4 members. Naw Jvati under Brother BG is partly damaged.


Punarutthan in Rasuwa and Nuwakot has also sustained damage.


These members and their communities urgently need support. Your donation will help meet the immediate needs of affected small groups, leaders, families, and members as they respond to this crisis. Please stand with them in this time of desperate need. Our Brethren is stationed 100 miles from the flood area. He loves passing out tracts like we do. The Brother is taking a guide with him to check on the members listed above. So many bridges are out but one is still good. They Lord Willing will go stocked with 1-3 months of food and supplies to distribute Paddy rice (chiura), rice, flour, dry other food as biscuits, noodles, cooking oil, water, biscuits, boiled eggs, tourch light,.... lentils, potatoes, Health items, mask, santizer, some medicne, enough For 100 To 500 members to live a month to three months in what for some may be primitive survival emergency conditions. Basic necessary things. We would like to send the money for it asap, $20,000 by Thursday Sept 3, 2026. They would like to leave on Saturday Sept 5, 2006 to disperse supplies or at least check on everyone with what little supplies they have with what’s come in so far. Please give to send them so they go fully stocked. One member who works at a hydro plant spent 4 days walking through jungle and 2 days on busses and other transportation to make it home to his family. The family had no idea he was ok until he showed up at home. See image of the man who made it home. This current expedition is through damaged areas to reach the brethren with supplies. Please help today if you can, don’t delay. It’s an immediate need. As soon as you send your donation we have been sending it immediately to Nepal and so far our church King James Bible Baptist Church has donors who have stepped up to cover all fees.

“God is our refuge and strength, A very present help in trouble. Therefore will not we fear, though the earth be removed, And though the mountains be carried into the midst of the sea; Though the waters thereof roar and be troubled, Though the mountains shake with the swelling thereof. Selah. There is a river, the streams whereof shall make glad the city of God, The holy place of the tabernacles of the most High. God is in the midst of her; she shall not be moved: God shall help her, and that right early. The heathen raged, the kingdoms were moved: He uttered his voice, the earth melted. The LORD of hosts is with us; The God of Jacob is our refuge. Selah. Come, behold the works of the LORD, What desolations he hath made in the earth. He maketh wars to cease unto the end of the earth; He breaketh the bow, and cutteth the spear in sunder; He burneth the chariot in the fire. Be still, and know that I am God: I will be exalted among the heathen, I will be exalted in the earth. The LORD of hosts is with us; The God of Jacob is our refuge. Selah.”

‭‭Psalm‬ ‭46‬:‭1‬-‭11‬ ‭KJV‬‬

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