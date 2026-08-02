Need help for my husband

I need help I have 3boys my husband and jail his bond $750 please I need the help I can’t do this by myself.i need him here with his family n wife we have to much to loss please god help me get him out today please god and thank you for all u have done for me n my kids I can’t do this without you at all please god give me a singular let me kno everything going be okay please god I need the help n thank u for all u did god im very thankful