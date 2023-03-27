My Journey of Faith

This past year has been one of the most meaningful years of my life. After graduating high school and finishing volleyball, I had the opportunity to return to Eagles Nest Ranch for my second summer. What started as simply volunteering and serving turned into something that had a much bigger impact on me than I could have ever imagined.





This summer, I got to see God work in the lives of so many young kids. I watched kids come out of their shells, build relationships, hear about Jesus, and experience what it truly means to be a kid. Being able to serve these kids and be a part of what God was doing in their lives was one of the biggest blessings I have ever experienced.





Being out at Eagles Nest has shown me how much I want to live a life that is centered around serving Jesus and loving people. It has also pushed me way outside of my comfort zone, helped me grow in my faith, and allowed me to create meaningful relationships. Through this journey, along with the prayers and encouragement of friends and family, my own life has changed so much. I feel that God has been continually showing me that there is so much more to following Him than simply just believing. I want to actually live it out.





After everything I experienced at Eagles Nest Ranch and the ways God has allowed me to grow in this past year, attending a Discipleship Training School (DTS) feels like the next step for me. This will be done through the organization Youth With A Mission (YWAM) in Tauranga, New Zealand.





YWAM is a global Christian missions movement focused on knowing God and making Him known to others. DTS is a six-month program where I will spend several months learning, growing, and being discipled in Tauranga before going into an international outreach phase. During outreach, my team and I will have the opportunity to serve different communities, share the Gospel, help meet the practical needs for those living in poverty, build relationships, and share the love and hope of Jesus with the people we encounter.





The remaining cost of the DTS, including tuition, travel, and outreach expenses, will be approximately $3000 As I prepare for this next chapter, I am asking for both prayer and financial support. If you feel led, I would be incredibly grateful if you would consider partnering with me.





Any donations will be contributed to tuition, travel, and outreach. l am seeking both prayer and financial support. If you feel led, would you prayerfully consider partnering with me in this mission? Your prayers and contributions would not only support me but also help bring the hope of Jesus to people across the nations.



