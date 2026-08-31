My family needs to move

Hello! I am starting this campaign in hopes to raise enough funds to move. I know times are hard for so many right now. I need to find a place that is free of mold. My home has flooded twice. I rent and I am not getting any help from the management company. I just don't have the deposit at this time. I have found a place that I truly love. I do work fulltime, I just would need help to get the deposit. I would so appreciate the help. Thank you!!