Moving issues

Hi everyone! As many of you know we just moved to Tennessee. The moving company we hired verbally told us two days however it’s going to be UP TO 30 business days. Not only this but the price has magically doubled. Being that moving date was set and our stuff was packed onto the truck (at 1am mind you) we had no choice but to go ahead with the move as planned. They told us two days later when inquiring about delivery that it would be upwards of a month.

With that being said, we had to buy a whole bunch of new things to get by in the meantime. The company didn’t care we have small children and actually laughed and told me it was crazy to think two days…

Anyway, because we had to buy so many new things AND they almost doubled the price on us we are looking for a little help to make sure everything is taken care of properly so our kids can have their stuff back and I get the things that can not be replaced (baby memories and old family books etc).

Anything helps and we really appreciate all of you. If you can’t help, please share as this has been incredibly stressful.





Thank you!

Amanda, Jordan, Jaxon, and Sammy