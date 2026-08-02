Mobile STEM Lab for Atlanta Schools

We're raising funds to purchase additional equipment for our mobile STEM lab, which brings hands-on science, technology, engineering, and math learning to schools throughout metro Atlanta during the school year. We also offer virtual access so students who can't meet us in person can participate in our programs.





This equipment will expand what we can offer, giving more students the chance to engage with STEM in ways that spark curiosity and build real skills. Your support helps us reach more classrooms and make these learning opportunities available both in-person and online.





Thank you for helping us bring STEM education to the students who need it most.