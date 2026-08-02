Missionary Staff in Youth with a Mission

Hello, my name is Zachary Allen. I'm 26 and when I was 20 God radically changed my life. I was trapped in drug addiction, crime, and misery. I was on the brink of losing my life to my addictions or my own hands. In a desperate attempt to escape I heard about Jesus through my father and promised to follow Him if He were to help me. Little did I know He would do more than help, He transformed my life. 6 years later, and I am a completely different person who just wants to do God's will and tell people about Him.

I have recently been accepted into a staff position at Youth with a Mission(YWAM). I will be discipling young adults usually 18-21 in their relationship with God and teaching them about missions and how to be a missionary, as well as leading these teams of young people on missions trips to countries across the world. Many of those that I have known that have went through YWAM come out with a desire to do more ministry and get involved in ministry, whether that is at their local church or back in the mission field. My hope is do take teams to India specifically. The end goal is to be a full-time missionary in India or Iraq.

To do this I need a monthly financial support team. This is more than financial support, this is ministry partnership. I hope to form a relationship with all my supporters and to communicate semi regularly through newsletters. As important as the financial piece is the prayer piece. I need prayer to be able to be successful as a leader in missions as much as I need finances to do this. You will be directly apart of what God is doing through me in the US and worldwide. I hope that you will join me as we go on into the world to fulfill Jesus' command to tell everyone about Him. I hope you will pray if this is something that God is calling you to be apart of. God bless brothers and sisters!