GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Missionary Staff in Youth with a Mission

Goal$500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byZachary Allen

Missionary Staff in Youth with a Mission

Hello, my name is Zachary Allen. I'm 26 and when I was 20 God radically changed my life. I was trapped in drug addiction, crime, and misery. I was on the brink of losing my life to my addictions or my own hands. In a desperate attempt to escape I heard about Jesus through my father and promised to follow Him if He were to help me. Little did I know He would do more than help, He transformed my life. 6 years later, and I am a completely different person who just wants to do God's will and tell people about Him.

I have recently been accepted into a staff position at Youth with a Mission(YWAM). I will be discipling young adults usually 18-21 in their relationship with God and teaching them about missions and how to be a missionary, as well as leading these teams of young people on missions trips to countries across the world. Many of those that I have known that have went through YWAM come out with a desire to do more ministry and get involved in ministry, whether that is at their local church or back in the mission field. My hope is do take teams to India specifically. The end goal is to be a full-time missionary in India or Iraq.

To do this I need a monthly financial support team. This is more than financial support, this is ministry partnership. I hope to form a relationship with all my supporters and to communicate semi regularly through newsletters. As important as the financial piece is the prayer piece. I need prayer to be able to be successful as a leader in missions as much as I need finances to do this. You will be directly apart of what God is doing through me in the US and worldwide. I hope that you will join me as we go on into the world to fulfill Jesus' command to tell everyone about Him. I hope you will pray if this is something that God is calling you to be apart of. God bless brothers and sisters!

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Evangelism
Arise, Shine — A Crowd for Tyson
Raised: $500 USD
Goal: $2,550 USD
Arise, Shine — A Crowd for Tyson

He's been somebody's crowd a hundred times. Nobody has ever been his.Tyson stands on the street and says the same thing to strangers every day: Arise,...

Loading...

Event
TurnSeekGo
Raised: $109,579 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
TurnSeekGo

THE CALL TO GENZAn invitation to join the mission and partner financiallyWe believe New England is stepping into a significant moment.Sept 5 2026, Tho...

Loading...

Medical
Supporting Deb and Family During Medical Crisis
Raised: $1,435 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Supporting Deb and Family During Medical Crisis

Reaching out, on behalf of our valued co-worker, Deb Stone, whose family is facing an unexpected and difficult medical crisis.Recently, Pete, her husb...

Loading...

Mission
Ellas Mission trip to Brazil
Raised: $2,170 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Ellas Mission trip to Brazil

Hi everyone!I was recently given an amazing last-minute opportunity to join a mission trip to Paraíba, Brazil, from July 16–30, and I'm so excited to...

Loading...

Emergency
Philippines Earthquake Relief
Raised: $331 USD
Goal: $45,000 USD
Philippines Earthquake Relief

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck just off the coast of the southern Philippines on Monday, launching tsunami warnings across the region. The...

Loading...

Community
Scaling Hubs. Uplifting Nations — Fueling UP
Raised: $4,750 USD
Goal: $27,290 USD
Scaling Hubs. Uplifting Nations — Fueling UP

Africa's time is now — and transformation is already happening.Across sub-Saharan Africa, something remarkable is taking root. Farmers who once surviv...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION
Raised: $6,088 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...

Loading...

Adoption
GiverArmy Cause PROLIFE
Raised: $18,671 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause PROLIFE

Our Pro-Life Cause is a special fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are for:Supporti...

Loading...

Family
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE
Raised: $7,423 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...

Loading...

Emergency
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE
Raised: $2,156 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve