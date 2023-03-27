Mission Trip to Guatemala - February 2027

I’m so excited to share that I’ll be returning to Guatemala with my church from February 20–27, 2027!

We’ll be partnering with Impacto Ministries to serve the Mayan people of Guatemala through Happy Tummies, Abuelitos, sports camps, and by helping meet medical and dental needs.

It’s such a blessing to have the opportunity to serve in Guatemala again. As I prepare for this trip, I’m raising support to help cover the cost, and I would love for you to partner with me!

Whether it’s through prayer or a financial gift, every bit of support makes a difference!

Most of all, I would love your prayers—for our team, the people we’ll be serving, safe travels, and that God’s love would be evident in everything we do.

Thank you so much for your prayers, encouragement, and support.

I’m so grateful to have you alongside me in this! ❤️



