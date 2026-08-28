Mission Trip

I am excited and grateful to share that I have been invited to attend the Fourth Younger Leaders Gathering (YLG 4), a global gathering that brings together young Christian leaders from different parts of the world.

I believe this is an important opportunity for me to grow in my faith, leadership, and calling, and to learn from and connect with other leaders who are passionate about serving God and His Kingdom.

By faith, I have already made my first payment to secure my place. I have also applied for a scholarship and am currently waiting for a response. However, there is still a remaining amount that I need to raise before the payment deadlines.

I’m therefore reaching out to friends, family, and anyone who feels led to support me. Any amount, no matter how small, will make a difference. Most importantly, I would also deeply appreciate your prayers as I trust God for the provision.

Thank you for believing in me, praying for me, and supporting what God is doing in my life. I’m excited to see what He will do through this opportunity!

Thank you for standing with me!