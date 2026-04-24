Medical Bills and Daily Help After Stroke

I'm a 52-year-old Christian missionary. In November 2024, I had a stroke and heart attack. A year later, I started having seizures as a result of the stroke.





Despite these challenges, I'm still doing what I'm called to do, telling others about Jesus. But the medical bills have accumulated, and I'm struggling with everyday expenses like co-pays and food.





I'm asking for help to cover these costs so I can keep sharing my faith. Thank you for standing with me.