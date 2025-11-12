Matthew419outreach.com Winter Coats for those.....

We started Matthew 419 outreach to help those that are financially and spiritually poor with fall and winter coats and other things that keep them Giving as Jesus did!





Wherever the Lord leads us is where we go, no matter where it is in the United States. The funds will help cover coats, gloves, socks, and hopefully a vehicle for the outreach. We're also looking to partner with churches where we can hand these items out to people in need.





Your support would mean so much to this outreach. You can read more about who we are and what we do on our website www.Matthew419outreach.com