Master's Tuition to Advance My Public Health

I'm Amanda, and I'm taking the next step toward my master's degree in Public Health. Before I can enter the full program, I need to complete two prerequisite classes and raise my GPA, and I'm covering the tuition myself to show I'm serious about this goal.





Right now, I work as an outreach coordinator with the unhoused population, and I've been so lucky to meet wonderful people doing this work. I want to expand what I'm doing and eventually create my own nonprofit in this space. To stay competitive in the field and make that happen, I need my master's degree.





I'm strapped for cash at the moment, so I'm reaching out to ask for help with these tuition costs. This is a long-term goal that will open doors to new opportunities in my career and let me do more of the work I'm passionate about.





Thank you so much for standing with me. Your support truly means the world to me.