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MARIA’S VBI BIBLE SCHOOL SUPPORT FUND

Goal₱20,000 PHP
Raised₱0 PHP

Fundraiser created byMaria Kramer

MARIA’S VBI BIBLE SCHOOL SUPPORT FUND

A 2-Year Bible School Journey in the Philippines 🇵🇭

Dear friends, family, and ministry partners,

I’m so thankful and humbled to share with you about a new season that God is leading me into.

By the grace of God, I have been given the opportunity to attend VBI Bible School in the Philippines for the next two years. I truly believe this is a step of faith and an important season of preparation for what God has ahead.

God has been so faithful throughout this journey. Through the kindness, prayers, encouragement, and generosity of many friends and partners, I have already been able to raise the funds for my flight to the Philippines. I was also able to renew my passport before leaving Cambodia. For both of these provisions, I am deeply grateful and can only say, Thank You, Jesus! ❤️

I am planning to leave Cambodia on September 10, 2026, and begin this new chapter of studying God's Word, growing in faith and character, and preparing for future ministry.

I have also received a scholarship that covers my Bible school tuition, which is such a great blessing. In addition, the church will help cover half of my visa expenses.

Even with these provisions, there are still monthly living and school-related expenses that I will need to take care of throughout the two years.

Because of this, I would like to humbly invite those who feel led to partner with me through prayer and/or monthly financial support during this season.

This is not something I want to walk through alone. I am thankful for every person who has already been part of this journey, and I would be honored to have you continue walking alongside me as I follow where God is leading.

💰 MONTHLY EXPENSES

ExpenseMonthly Need
Miscellaneous school fees$50/month
Visa fee – my portion$50/month
Food & personal daily expenses$200/month
Total Monthly Need$300/month

📚 2-YEAR SUPPORT NEED

  1. Miscellaneous school fees: $600/year × 2 = $1,200
  2. Visa fee – my portion: $600/year × 2 = $1,200
  3. The church will help cover the other half.
  4. Food & personal expenses: $200/month × 24 months = $4,800

Total Support Needed: $7,200 for 2 Years

Bible school tuition: Covered through scholarship 🎓

Flight to the Philippines: Already raised — Thank God! ✈️

Passport: Renewed before leaving Cambodia — Thank God!

Visa: Church covers half; I am responsible for my half

Additional school & living expenses: $300/month

🤝 WOULD YOU CONSIDER PARTNERING WITH ME?

If you feel led, would you prayerfully consider becoming one of my monthly support partners during these two years?

There is absolutely no pressure, and every amount is meaningful. You can give according to what God places on your heart.

Possible monthly support:

  1. $25/month
  2. $50/month
  3. $100/month
  4. $150/month
  5. $200/month
  6. $300/month — Full monthly support
  7. Or any other amount God places on your heart

Your support will help make it possible for me to focus on studying God's Word, growing in my relationship with Him, being equipped for ministry, and preparing for whatever God has planned for the future.

More than anything, I want you to know that your prayers are just as valuable as your financial support.

🙏 MOST OF ALL, PLEASE PRAY

As I step into this new season, I would be so grateful if you would pray with me for:

  1. Wisdom, strength, and perseverance throughout Bible school
  2. God's faithful provision for every monthly need
  3. Growth in faith, character, and understanding of His Word
  4. God's guidance and direction for my future ministry
  5. Opportunities to serve God and bless others
  6. A smooth transition from Cambodia to the Philippines
  7. God's protection and peace throughout this new season

“And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of his glory in Christ Jesus.”

— Philippians 4:19 (NIV)

🇵🇭 VBI BIBLE SCHOOL — PHILIPPINES

Departure: September 10, 2026

Monthly Support Goal: $300

Support Period: 2 Years

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for standing with me in this journey.

Whether you pray for me, encourage me, share this with someone, or give financially, I am truly grateful. Every act of kindness is a reminder that God is providing and that I am not walking this journey alone.

I believe this opportunity is possible only by the grace of God and through the generosity of 

His people.

Thank you for believing with me, praying with me, and partnering with me in what God is doing.

With love and gratitude,

Maria ❤️

“By God's grace, one step at a time.”


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