GiveSendGo Logo

God Did It Movement

God Did It

This is the official fundraising page for the God Did It Movement. We are a global force of believers who triumph over the world through the blood of the Lamb and the word of our testimony.
Partner with UsSee God Do It
God Did It

Where the Movement Is Giving Right Now

Every campaign below belongs to a member of the God Did It Movement. Pray for one. Share one. Give to one. Your gift becomes somebody's crowd.

Family
"A Safe Home for Mom & Dad. Help Us Fight Diabetes
Raised: $0 USD
Goal: $7,000 USD
"A Safe Home for Mom & Dad. Help Us Fight Diabetes

"I'm raising $7,000 for both parents with Type 2 diabetes. Half covers monthly medications, test strips, doctor copays, and diabetes-friendly food. Th...

Loading...

Business
3DG Community Outreach Food Truck
Raised: $3,020 USD
Goal: $9,000 USD
3DG Community Outreach Food Truck

3DG Catering was born from a simple belief: good food has the power to bring people together. After facing personal health challenges and life-changin...

Loading...

Evangelism
UNITY Pop-up Tour: Orlando
Raised: $5,219 USD
Goal: $12,000 USD
UNITY Pop-up Tour: Orlando

Something is stirring.It's not just a feeling — it's a call. A call to gather, to worship, to believe again that God is still moving in the earth. Tha...

Loading...

Evangelism
Expansion Of God's Love
Raised: $5,820 USD
Goal: $9,000 USD
Expansion Of God's Love

Help Us Expand DUO58 Cafe & Table — A Place Where Community Meets the Love of ChristHi, I'm Randy — and I've witnessed firsthand the incredible wo...

Loading...

Evangelism
Helping the Body of Christ Print the Word of God!
Raised: $2,400 USD
Goal: $2,175 USD
Helping the Body of Christ Print the Word of God!

My name is Christy — a Movement Leader, illustrator, and follower of Christ based in Orlando. I am deeply grateful to be part of the God Did It Moveme...

Loading...

Evangelism
Leading Souls Through Socials
Raised: $0 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Leading Souls Through Socials

My name is Angel Quesada and I am a Christian Content Creator known as @angelqueso who uses social media to preach the gospel to people all around the...

Loading...

Evangelism
Asia Missions Trip
Raised: $6,617 USD
Goal: $6,600 USD
Asia Missions Trip

Approximately 1 in every 500 people in Central Asia knows Jesus. To put that in perspective, this would be the equivalent of only 12 students on the a...

Loading...

Evangelism
However He Leads Ministry 🙏🏻
Raised: $7,625 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
However He Leads Ministry 🙏🏻

Hey fam! My name is Cory BiNks, and I've been in full-time ministry for almost 4 years. My life is dedicated to serving Jesus and loving others, HOWEV...

Loading...

Evangelism
Worship with Friends Tour
Raised: $0 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Worship with Friends Tour

The Mission & ReachIn partnership with the God Did It Movement and GiveSendGo, I am hoping to launch the first'Worship with Friends' tour—an inten...

Loading...

Three Ways to Join What God Is Doing

"And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony." — Revelation 12:11 Every campaign on this page is a testimony still being written. Give to one, and you become the crowd for someone who never had one.

Not Sure Where to Give?

Not Sure Where to Give?

Give to the God Did It Movement itself. Your gift fuels the backbone of the movement — capturing testimonies, equipping Movement Leaders, and putting the Gospel in front of people who have never heard it told this way. One fund, many stories, and every one of them landing on the same three words: God did it.

Give to the Movement
Faith Is REEL

Faith Is REEL

Real people. Real rescue. Real God. Watch unfiltered testimonies from Movement Leaders and the people they've reached — the stories that turn strangers into givers and givers into a movement. Every reel is somebody's "God did it" said out loud.

Watch Testimonies
UNITY Pop-Up Tour — Orlando

UNITY Pop-Up Tour — Orlando

One city. One field. One body. On Saturday, November 14, the UNITY Pop-Up Tour lands in Pine Hills, Orlando — churches, Christian-owned businesses, and artists who normally build alone, gathered on one field for ten hours of worship, a kingdom marketplace, a baptism stage, and a Thanksgiving outreach for the neighborhood. Free to the city.

Join Us November 14

Stay Connected with God Did It

Enter your email to receive updates, news, and hope-filled stories.

0/50
0/100
+1
Selected country: United States. Phone number is incomplete.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve