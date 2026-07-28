Not Sure Where to Give?
Give to the God Did It Movement itself. Your gift fuels the backbone of the movement — capturing testimonies, equipping Movement Leaders, and putting the Gospel in front of people who have never heard it told this way. One fund, many stories, and every one of them landing on the same three words: God did it.Give to the Movement→
Faith Is REEL
Real people. Real rescue. Real God. Watch unfiltered testimonies from Movement Leaders and the people they've reached — the stories that turn strangers into givers and givers into a movement. Every reel is somebody's "God did it" said out loud.Watch Testimonies→
UNITY Pop-Up Tour — Orlando
One city. One field. One body. On Saturday, November 14, the UNITY Pop-Up Tour lands in Pine Hills, Orlando — churches, Christian-owned businesses, and artists who normally build alone, gathered on one field for ten hours of worship, a kingdom marketplace, a baptism stage, and a Thanksgiving outreach for the neighborhood. Free to the city.Join Us November 14→